UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UDR has a payout ratio of 371.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in UDR by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

