America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.

ATAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 129,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,315. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $402.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 4th.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

