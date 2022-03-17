Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.03. 759,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.04 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average of $195.92.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

