General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GIS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.22. 3,712,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. General Mills has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.89.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.