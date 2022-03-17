Piper Sandler Lowers Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $18.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYAGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Akoya Biosciences stock remained flat at $$12.79 during trading on Thursday. 85,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,853. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $28.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

