CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

Shares of CACI traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.12. The company had a trading volume of 191,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 52-week low of $235.34 and a 52-week high of $309.80.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CACI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 291,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

