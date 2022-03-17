Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 33,500 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 421,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

BSM traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 812,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,413. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

