ApeSwap Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $569,446.00 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.86 million and approximately $569,446.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.83 or 0.06896486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,746.35 or 1.00079599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041123 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 104,496,924 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

