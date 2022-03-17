Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Universal Display posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on OLED. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,871,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,907. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

