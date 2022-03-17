DeFiChain (DFI) Price Hits $3.61 on Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00008875 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $3.44 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007767 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 125.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeFiChain

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.