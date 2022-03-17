Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Comerica posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.68. 1,357,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,379. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

