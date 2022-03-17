Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ EPHYW traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.34. 15,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.40. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of 0.31 and a 52 week high of 1.59.

