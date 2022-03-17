The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) to report $4.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.07 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $16.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,147,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

