Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC traded up $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,431. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $199.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.