$1.34 EPS Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,360. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

