Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Methanex reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 493,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

