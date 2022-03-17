ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Update

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,644 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 833,932 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 1,268,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $460.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

ReneSola declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

