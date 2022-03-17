Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.