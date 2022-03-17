Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,539 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

MSFT traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.22. 30,751,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,114,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

