West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of BITO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 2,478,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,243. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.