1,549 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amgen by 43.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Amgen by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.86. 3,262,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

