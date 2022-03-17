$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to report $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the highest is $5.66 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $24.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $29.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,937,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

