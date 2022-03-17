RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. StockNews.com lowered RingCentral from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.05.

Shares of RNG traded up $7.34 on Thursday, reaching $115.13. 1,438,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.79. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

