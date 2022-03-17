$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.25. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 20.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.