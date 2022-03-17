Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Katapult stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 54,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,492. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

