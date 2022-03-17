Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Citi Trends updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.
Shares of CTRN stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $36.58. 17,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,829. The stock has a market cap of $310.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.
In related news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,280 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.
About Citi Trends (Get Rating)
Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.
