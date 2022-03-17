Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

OBT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

