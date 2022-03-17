Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

About Molecular Partners (Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

