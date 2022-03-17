Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100,594 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,594 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $237,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 424.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 302,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

