Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,854. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.