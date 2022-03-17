Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) to post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.63). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 5,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,292. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,919 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

