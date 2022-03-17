Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.24 Million

Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will post sales of $564.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.00 million and the highest is $576.47 million. Sabre posted sales of $327.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 962,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,039. Sabre has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Sabre by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 273,566 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares during the period.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.