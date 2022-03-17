Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

