Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,887. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.