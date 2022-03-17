Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 431,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,921. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

