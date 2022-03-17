Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 740,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 384.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

