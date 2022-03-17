Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 740,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.