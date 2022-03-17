Short Interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Increases By 20.7%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 5,070,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,337 shares of company stock worth $1,132,236.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 86,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

