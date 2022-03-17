PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 388,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $734,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,235 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 687.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.81.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group raised PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

