Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Update

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Pegasystems by 90,333.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pegasystems by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 58,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

PEGA traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,579. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

