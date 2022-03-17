Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.