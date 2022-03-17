Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $227.94. 26,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,519. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.