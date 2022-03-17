Analysts Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.06 Million

Equities analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to post $56.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.20 million and the lowest is $56.00 million. SEMrush reported sales of $40.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $246.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $247.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $308.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.01 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEMrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SEMrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,853. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -563.50. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.