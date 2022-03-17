Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.24. 13,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

