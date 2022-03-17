AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIA Group Ltd. is a life insurance company. It operates primarily in Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, Macau, Brunei, Sri Lanka, India, Myanmar and Cambodia. AIA Group Ltd. is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AIA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of AIA Group stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. 814,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,563. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.66.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

