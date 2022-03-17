Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up approximately 2.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $23,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.50. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

