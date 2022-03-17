Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,694 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5,341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 351,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,606,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,934,000 after acquiring an additional 220,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $156.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

