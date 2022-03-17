Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.24

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and traded as low as $19.65. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

