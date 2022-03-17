Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.24

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and traded as low as $19.65. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 618 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.27.
About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)
Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.
Featured Articles
