Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.23. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 30,270 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$328.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.