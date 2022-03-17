Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.23. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 30,270 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$328.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.52.
Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)
Further Reading
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.