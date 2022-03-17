Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13,834.08

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £138.34 ($179.90) and traded as low as £131.47 ($170.97). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £131.47 ($170.97), with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of £138.09 and a 200 day moving average of £139.41. The company has a market capitalization of £522.47 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)
