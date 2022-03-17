Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13,834.08

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £138.34 ($179.90) and traded as low as £131.47 ($170.97). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £131.47 ($170.97), with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of £138.09 and a 200 day moving average of £139.41. The company has a market capitalization of £522.47 million and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 74.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Mountview Estates Company Profile (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

