J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.27. 8,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.58.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.